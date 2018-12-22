An MS-13 gang member and a convicted sex offender arrested at southern border

Border agents arrested a known MS-13 gang member and a convicted sex offender at the U.S.-Mexico border this week.

The first incident involved a 46-year-old Mexican national who entered illegally Wednesday evening. According to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release, Ajo Station agents discovered during processing that the man was convicted in Arizona in 2002 of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

On Thursday, border agents with the Nogales Station arrested a 24-year-old Salvadoran. After undergoing a criminal history check, officials learned the suspect, a known member of MS-13, was a felon previously removed from the country.

The two men will now face federal criminal immigration charges, CBP said in a press release.

Border apprehensions of people with criminal pasts have helped fuel President Trump’s calls to fund a border wall.

The government partially shut down Saturday after lawmakers were unable to pass a funding agreement because of an impasse over money for a border wall -- a central campaign pledge by Trump when he ran for president.