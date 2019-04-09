Alcohol eyed after underage college student collapses, dies at frat event: report

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 20-year-old Furman University student who collapsed and died during a frat event on Friday, reports said.

The off-campus event was approved by the university, WYFF reported. The student was identified as Caroline Smith. She reportedly told her boyfriend at some point during the party that she didn't feel well.

The history and communication studies major fell to the ground and was unresponsive, the report said. Her boyfriend performed CPR until EMS arrived at the scene, The Island Packet reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating circumstances surrounding her death and whether alcohol was obtained by underage persons,” Maj. Bob Bromage said, according to the paper. An autopsy was performed on Monday and the “manner of death is pending” further analysis.