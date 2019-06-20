Rattlesnake bite sends Alabama police officer, a mother of 3, to ICU for days

The only female police officer in one Alabama city was bitten by a rattlesnake about 40 minutes before the end of her overnight shift Monday morning, causing her to receive 16 vials of antivenin and stay at least three days in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Greenville police Officer Marissa Morrison was near the end of her 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. shift when she pulled over around 5:20 a.m. to finish paperwork. The 28-year-old mother of three said she got out of the car to take a photo of the sunset when a rattlesnake suddenly bit her in a calf muscle, AL.com reported.

“He was huge, and he gave me no warning,’’ Morrison told the publication Wednesday in an interview from the ICU. She said she immediately got on the radio to call for backup when her leg began to swell. The officer said her co-workers must have “heard the panic in my voice” when she called on the radio for help because normally her “radio traffic is pretty calm.”

Her corporal, Jimmy Oliver, arrived before the ambulance, and another officer, Tom Powell, was close behind. “They were panicking. They did their best to get me to where I needed to be,’’ Morrison said. “They did an outstanding job. I’m so lucky and blessed to have them.”

Doctors told her she would have to stay in the hospital for more than a month to fully recover, Birmingham’s WBMA-TV reported. She said she’s eager to return to her young children ages 8, 7 and 3 months and to get back to work.

Powell and Oliver returned to the scene where they found the same snake still coiled and rattling, AL.com reported. Morrison’s fellow officers killed the snake and brought her the rattle for safe keeping.