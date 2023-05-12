Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama highway crash kills 5; 4 from Mississippi

AL Highway Patrol is investigating the crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A crash on an Alabama highway has killed five people, four of them from Mississippi.

The crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 59 near Attalla, Alabama, according to WCBI-TV.

A 2001 Chevy Malibu collided with a 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup.

The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco of Crossville, Alabama, was killed.

ALABAMA LEGISLATURE APPROVES BILL THAT COULD LEAD TO A NEW STATEHOUSE

Fox News Alabama graphic

Five people died Wednesday in an Alabama highway crash, four of them were from Mississippi. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Toyota caught fire, and all four people in it died. They were Nelson Loesa-Fernandez of Caledonia, Mississippi; Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, both of Columbus, Mississippi; and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia of Caledonia, Mississippi.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.