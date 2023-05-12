Alabama highway crash kills 5; 4 from Mississippi

A crash on an Alabama highway has killed five people, four of them from Mississippi.

The crash happened Wednesday on Interstate 59 near Attalla, Alabama, according to WCBI-TV.

A 2001 Chevy Malibu collided with a 2009 Toyota Tundra pickup.

The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco of Crossville, Alabama, was killed.

The Toyota caught fire, and all four people in it died. They were Nelson Loesa-Fernandez of Caledonia, Mississippi; Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez, both of Columbus, Mississippi; and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia of Caledonia, Mississippi.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.