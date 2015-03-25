After days stranded at sea aboard disabled Carnival ship, bus trip awaits weary passengers

next Image 1 of 3

After days stranded in the Gulf of Mexico in conditions some have described as dismal, most passengers aboard the disabled Carnival Triumph can look forward to a two-hour bus ride after they reach land.

The company announced its plan late Wednesday as the Triumph was being towed to a port in Mobile, Ala., with more than 4,000 people on board, some of whom have complained to relatives of uncomfortable and unsanitary conditions. The company has disputed the accounts.

The Triumph is expected to arrive Thursday, but passengers' stay will be short. Carnival says passengers can board buses to Galveston, Texas, or Houston, or spend the night in New Orleans. Those staying in New Orleans will be flown Friday to Houston. Carnival said it will cover the transportation costs.