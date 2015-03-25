Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update December 2, 2015

After days stranded at sea aboard disabled Carnival ship, bus trip awaits weary passengers

By | Associated Press
  • c4aa0680-Disabled Cruise Ship
    Image 1 of 3

    In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard on Feb. 11, 2013, a small boat belonging to the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous patrols near the cruise ship Carnival Triumph in the Gulf of Mexico, Feb. 11, 2013. The Carnival Triumph has been floating aimlessly about 150 miles off the Yucatan Peninsula since a fire erupted in the aft engine room early Sunday, knocking out the ship's propulsion system. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard- Lt. Cmdr. Paul McConnell) (The Associated Press)

  • 100901bc-Disabled Cruise Ship
    Image 2 of 3

    In this image released by the U.S. Coast Guard on Feb. 11, 2013, the Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous patrols near the cruise ship Carnival Triumph in the Gulf of Mexico, Feb. 11, 2013. The Carnival Triumph has been floating aimlessly about 150 miles off the Yucatan Peninsula since a fire erupted in the aft engine room early Sunday, knocking out the ship's propulsion system. No one was injured and the fire was extinguished. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard- Lt. Cmdr. Paul McConnell) (The Associated Press)

  • f58c905c-Disabled Cruise Ship
    Image 3 of 3

    In a Feb. 12, 2013 photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the tugs Resolve Pioneer and Dabhol, left, tow and steer the 893-foot Carnival Triumph cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. The ship is enroute to Mobile, Ala., after an engine room fire on Sunday, Feb. 10 left the ship powerless. Carnival Cruise Lines on Wednesday canceled voyages through April on the Triumph, a ship that has been plagued by mechanical problems .The ship has more than 4,000 people on board, some of whom have told relatives conditions on board the ship are dismal, and they have limited access to food and bathrooms. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard, Ensign Chris Shivock) (The Associated Press)

MOBILE, Ala. – After days stranded in the Gulf of Mexico in conditions some have described as dismal, most passengers aboard the disabled Carnival Triumph can look forward to a two-hour bus ride after they reach land.

The company announced its plan late Wednesday as the Triumph was being towed to a port in Mobile, Ala., with more than 4,000 people on board, some of whom have complained to relatives of uncomfortable and unsanitary conditions. The company has disputed the accounts.

The Triumph is expected to arrive Thursday, but passengers' stay will be short. Carnival says passengers can board buses to Galveston, Texas, or Houston, or spend the night in New Orleans. Those staying in New Orleans will be flown Friday to Houston. Carnival said it will cover the transportation costs.