©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

Last Update December 21, 2014

A lifetime later, Arkansas seeks return of convicted killer who fled to Michigan

By | Associated Press
WARREN, Mich. – Lester Stiggers has been a wanted man for 43 years, but he hasn't been hiding.

Since the convicted murderer fled prison in Arkansas in 1970, he has been a quirk of justice, living openly in Michigan while considered a fugitive elsewhere.

But Stiggers' time as a free man may be coming to an end.

Arkansas has abruptly renewed its efforts to bring him back to prison where he was sentenced to his life. And Michigan is considering it. Four decades ago, Michigan's then-governor, William Milliken, gave Stiggers asylum after concluding he had been treated unjustly in Arkansas. But the law covering extraditions has changed since then.

Stiggers, who is 63, says he's in ailing health and can't believe Arkansas would still want him back.