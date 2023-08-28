5 injured in Pasadena, California, after street fight escalates into shooting

Five people were wounded Friday night in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight, authorities said.

Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar said officers found the victims on the 100 block of east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., KNBC-TV reported.

Four victims were transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance, the station reported. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately known.

The shooting followed a fight, Cuellar said. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect.

Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.