Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

5.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California, felt in Sacramento 160 miles away

No damage or injuries were reported in the CA earthquake

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An earthquake rattled a large area of Northern California on Thursday, but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake at 4:19 p.m. had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and was centered about 2 1/2 miles southwest of East Shore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKES SHAKE, WAKE NEARBY RESIDENTS: REPORTS

CA Fox News graphic

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has hit Northern California near East Shore, a tiny community on Lake Almanor in the Sierra Nevada.  (Fox News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

East Shore is a tiny community on Lake Almanor in Plumas County, located in the Sierra Nevada.

People tweeted that they felt the shaking all the way to Sacramento, about 160 miles south.