Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

46-year-old elephant euthanized at Oakland Zoo due to arthritis, other age-related problems

Lisa the elephant had been at the Oakland Zoo since 1979

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 46-year-old African elephant has been euthanized at the Oakland Zoo after suffering arthritis and other age-related problems, the zoo announced Monday.

Lisa was euthanized on Sunday after years of chronic and degenerative health issues that had irreversibly worsened, a zoo statement said.

"We are heartbroken," Alex Herman, vice president of veterinary services, said in the statement. "Her disease progressed to a point where we didn’t want her last day to be her worst day, and it was time to do the most humane thing and to let her go."

Lisa had been in the zoo since 1979.

MANY ZOOS IN US PHASING OUT ELEPHANTS WHILE OTHERS EMBARK ON BREEDING PROJECTS

Lisa the African elephant enjoys a soaking from Oakland firefighters who sprayed water from their hose at the Oakland Zoo in 2017. The 46-year-old elephant was euthanized due to age-related problems on Sunday.

Lisa the African elephant enjoys a soaking from Oakland firefighters who sprayed water from their hose at the Oakland Zoo in 2017. The 46-year-old elephant was euthanized due to age-related problems on Sunday. (Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The zoo said her ailments included eye ulcers, progressive arthritis that was diagnosed in 2013, foot and nail lesions and recently ventral edema, or swelling of her body caused by fluid retention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her medical care plan included physical therapy, pain medication, laser treatments, cryotherapy, and daily foot soaks in Epsom salt, and two cutting-edge stem cell procedures in October 2022 and January of this year, in partnership with researchers and veterinarians from Michigan State University," the zoo said.

Those involved infusing stem cells from a healthy elephant into Lisa's blood in an effort to ease her arthritic inflammation, the zoo said.