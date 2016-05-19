3 Ways to Make Progress on a Significant Goal -- Today

When was the last time you got to the end of a day and said, “Phew, I got everything done. I have all this extra time, what should I do now?"

Oh, wait. Never.

Time. There is never enough of it. You're maxed out, and you still want more. You want to do more. Be more. Have more.

You want to get to the gym and make healthier choices to become the best version of yourself. You want to get your side business off the ground and running. You want to be the best partner, parent and friend you can be. You want to be (more) involved in your community. Bottom line: You want more for our life; there just never seems to be enough time. So, what gives?

You have to create the time.

I often hear people say “If only I had extra time, then I would…” or “Man, I really wish someone would do something about…” From the outside looking it, the common denominator there is the lack of time. But if we are being honest with ourselves, the more pertinent commonality is lack of focus, discipline and support.

Finding time is futile, creating it is necessary.

Here are three ways to create the time you can never seem to find:

Decide that “now” is the time. Now is the time to start that project you have been waiting to start. Now is the time to start taking small steps to reach your goal. Now is the time you name it and focus on it. Really. Set a timer for 15 minutes right now and brainstorm a list or even a mini project plan outlining the actions necessary to get you going on your goal over the next week. Take Action. Do one thing that will move you in the direction you’ve been waiting to move in. You don’t need to identify something extravagant, just choose something to do that’s immediately attainable. For instance, if you are wanting to become healthier -- set aside 15 minutes and go for a walk. (If you can do it right now, even better!) Schedule it on your calendar. Set reminders on your phone. Do whatever you need to do to keep this attainable goal at the forefront of your mind. Find an accountability partner. Research has proven over and over again that we are more likely to succeed when we share our journey with someone else. Find someone who you want to hold you accountable. Let them know your desires and allow them to champion you through the journey.

What will you be creating time for?