2 killed, 3 wounded in shooting at Seattle cafe

A gunman opened fire at a cafe in Seattle's University district Wednesday, killing two people and wounding three others.

Police say one of the wounded has life threatening injuries and two are in serious condition.

Police are searching for the gunman, described as a man in his 30s wearing dark clothes.

Wednesday's shooting is the latest in a series of violent gun incidents in Seattle.

Last week a man was fatally shot by a stray bullet while he and his family drove down a Seattle street. Justin Ferrari, 43, a software developer, was killed when a stranger started shooting Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Central Area. Seattle police say the gunman's intended target was another person involved in a dispute with the gunman.

Ferrari's death was the second random killing in Seattle in about a month. In late April, a 21-year-old woman who recently moved to Seattle from Albuquerque, N.M., to pursue her dream of becoming a chef died of injuries suffered in an apparently random drive-by shooting near downtown. No arrests have been made in either incident.