15-year-old accused of setting house on fire in attempt to kill family

A 15-year-old New Jersey girl was arrested after allegedly setting her family's home on fire in an attempt to kill them.

Six members of the family including the teen, whose name has not been released since she is a minor, were injured in the fire at their home in Clayton early Saturday morning, MyFoxPhilly.com reports.

Officials say they believe one woman and and another relative suffered the worst injuries because they were helping the others escape. The prosecutor's office said the two had internal burns.

The woman's husband and a 9-year-old child were treated for burns to their feet and legs. All four were taken to local hospitals.

The teen suspect suffered burns to her feet; another juvenile girl suffered a hip injury when she jumped from the second floor of the home to escape the blaze. A 6-year-old child in the home was not injured, according to the prosecutor.

Authorities say they believe the fire was started on the second floor with gasoline, though they are not yet sure of a motive. The teen faces aggravated arson and attempted murder charges and has a hearing in family court on Monday.

