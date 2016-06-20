10 Effective Organizational Hacks of Business Millionaires

It’s easy to have a goal in mind -- it’s harder to follow through. But, the motivation to do so is what makes the difference between those who wish they were successful versus for those who actually are successful

To stay focused and on track -- making their goals and dreams a reality -- CEOs and founders can get creative.

Sharing the love, these 10 entreprepreneurs tell us what apps or tools they use to take care of business.

1. Damien Patton

Banjo

Patton is the founder and CEO of Banjo, a news and social media content curation application for news and trends. He says he uses a medication app called Muse.

“I never thought in a million years that I would use something like that -- it’s just not my personality,” he says. “But when I took the plunge, it helped my mind reset and take a fresh look.”

2. Dave Rusenko

Weebly

Rusenko is the founder and CEO of Weebly, a hosting service for people to make and manage their own websites Rusenko says he notices the most successful and experienced people he’s ever worked with rely on on pen and paper.

“I don’t find many people otherwise doing that and it’s something I’ve taken to,” he says. “In every meeting I go to, I carry a notebook around and take notes. It helps me remember to follow up and I don’t forget what was discussed when I refer back later.”

3. Jeff Chapin

Casper

Chapin is the co-founder and chief product officer for Casper, a company that specializing in sleeping by offering products including a “one size fits all” deliverable mattress. Chapin keeps it easy with notes around the office.

“I still use sticky notes to make daily to-do lists,” he says. “I make a list of what I need to do and check it off. Pencil and paper works for me better than anything I’ve seen.”

4. Jessica Dilullo Herrin

Stella & Dot

Jessica Dilullo Herrin is the founder and CEO of Stella and Dot, an online store for fashion merchandise. With a firm belief that self care enables her to be her best self, the entrepreneur uses an app to help her sleeping.

“I use the Sleep Well App, an app that helps sleep and insomnia through hypnosis, all the time to help me sleep and meditate before I go to bed,” she says.

5. Rich Pleeth

Sup

Pleeth is the founder and CEO of an application called Sup, which connects people to friends when nearby. Pleeth says he stays on track with the help of technology and a calendar.

6. Jerrod Blandino

Too Faced

Blandino is the founder and CEO of Too Faced, an online store for beauty products. Though he’s not the most technologically inclined, he’s fallen in love with his new friend Alexa.

Alexa

7. Morris Panner

Panner is the CEO for DICOM Grid, a cloud medical image management solution, keeps his approach traditional.

8. Tom Harari

Cleanly

Harari is the founder and CEO of Cleanly, an application that connects people to on demand laundry services. To stay on track, this entrepreneur keeps up with his fitness.

“Exercising every day, preferably in the morning, is a counterintuitive tip in that it entails blocking time for something that seemingly isn't work-related,” he says. “But it has a strong impact on how you structure the rest of your day and leads to discipline which leads to freedom.”

9. Josh Reeves

Gusto

Reeves is a co-founder and CEO of Gusto, an online support company for payroll, health benefits and workers' comp. The business-man uses an organizational system with his calendars to make sure his time is optimized.

“I use google calendar,” he says. “I create different calendars and put them in different views. I have a work calendar, a personal calendar and a to-do calendar. That’s a way for me to actually have one place to look, especially the do-to vs. the events in one place. If you put the to-do into a calendar event it confuses everyone else because they think it’s busy time, which is why it’s important to have that separate calendar.”

10. Melissa Bushnell

Baked by Melissa

Melissa Bushnell is the founder for Baked by Melissa, a cupcake shop offering the dessert in bite-sized flavors. As the main creator, she doesn’t spend a lot of time with tech.

“I really just focus on creating with my hands so much,” she says. “I don’t spend too much time on my phone.”