©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Judge says no new trial for Laken Riley killer Jose Ibarra

By Eric Mack Fox News
A Georgia judge denied Jose Ibarra’s motion for a new trial following his conviction in the killing of nursing student Laken Riley.

Superior Court Judge Patrick Haggard rejected the request, leaving in place Ibarra’s sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant, was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, hindering a 911 call, tampering with evidence and peeping tom in connection with Riley’s death.

The ruling means Ibarra’s convictions and life sentence remain intact.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for more updates.

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
