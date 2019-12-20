YouTuber tours 'world's most expensive plane suite' in viral video: 'Borderline ridiculous'

Now this is flying in style.

A famous YouTuber recently traveled in “world's most expensive plane suite” in a now-viral video, ultimately describing the suite’s vast amount of space and privacy as “borderline ridiculous.”

On Dec. 16, YouTube star Casey Neistat shared video footage of his outrageous experience flying in Etihad Airways’ “The Residence” digs with his 11.6 million followers on the platform.

Reported to be the “world's most expensive plane suite,” Travel + Leisure reports that one-way tickets in The Residence can run between $31,000 and $68,000.

AIRPLANE PASSENGER TAPED TO SEAT AFTER TRYING TO STORM COCKPIT, ACTING LIKE 'WILD BEAR'

Traveling from Abu Dhabi to New York City, Neistat found it easy to make himself at home in the luxury cabin, which features a living room, private bathroom and cushy bedroom, plus a butler and turn-down service.

Other amenities included big-screen TVs throughout, a shower with 10 minutes of hot water, toiletries, pajamas and noise-canceling headphones, not to mention a personalized letter from the pilot and four-course in-flight meals.

“There’s two things you never really get when flying on an airplane – space and privacy. And this plane had a borderline ridiculous amount of both of those things,” Neistat commented of his experience flying in the most upscale suite of the enormous A380 plane.

His footage of the memorable trip has since been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Neistat admitted that Etihad put him up for free, in exchange for a review on his video channel and his honest take on the value of the trip.

“If you're looking to spend about the price of a new Toyota on one flight… what an experience,” he joked.

Commenters, meanwhile, were more skeptical of the offering overall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“People who can afford these seats probably already have their own jets,” one YouTuber user pointed out.

“When [the] residence is better than your whole house,” another said.