Family claims young girl was shocked while riding roller coaster: 'She ran to her dad and was hysterical'

A family claims that their niece was shocked while riding a roller coaster in Indiana.

The girl’s aunts claim that the 12-year-old rode the Hoosier Hurricane at Indiana Beach Boardwalk Resort. According to them, the young girl felt a strong shock from her hands “all the way to her feet” as she was exiting the ride.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 29, Journal and Courier reports. According to the girl’s family members, the shock occurred when she grabbed the safety restraint. She allegedly felt the shock and was momentarily unable to move her arm and described being pinned. Her father then took her to the park’s first aid station.

Later in the day, she was reportedly having trouble breathing and was still in pain, prompting a visit to the emergency room. There, it was determined that she had suffered an electric shock, Journal and Courier reports. Her family also claim that she was suffering from severe headaches, blurred vision and muscle cramps.

Jessica Harris, one of the girl’s aunts, told the outlet, “My niece’s ride was fine until the very end. When she went to lift the safety restraint, she says she felt a strong shock from her hand all the way to her feet. It was so strong, she said she felt pinned and couldn’t move her arm. Once the shock ended, she ran to her dad and was hysterical.”

In a statement obtained by WLFI, a spokesperson for Indiana Beach said, “The safety of our guests and team members is our first priority. All our rides are inspected annually by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, third-party engineers and the park maintenance team. All rides are inspected daily as well by park personnel. After the reported incident, the Hoosier Hurricane was thoroughly examined by park maintenance personnel and inspectors from the Department of Homeland Security.”

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security reportedly inspected the ride but were unable to reproduce the shock, WLFI reports. Fox News reached out to both the family and Indian Beach for comment, but neither immediately responded to the request.