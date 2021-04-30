Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Travel
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Stomach-churning pedestrian bridge opens in Portugal

World’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge is 1693 feet across

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
This bridge will take a toll on the faint of heart.

The world’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge — 516 Arouca — opened Thursday in Portugal.

The views of rock-strewn mountains covered in lush greenery are spectacular from the 1693 foot crossing, but the see-through metal grid pathway that wobbles with every step might give many walkers pause.

The bridge traverses the fast moving River Paiva in the Arouca Geopark, suspended 574 feet above the water.

"Oh…here we go!," Hugo Xavier, 42, said, as he gathered the courage to be one of the first to walk across 516 Arouca.

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal.

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal. (Reuters)

"I was a little afraid, but it was so worth it," the Arouca resident said on the other side. "It was extraordinary, a unique experience, an adrenaline rush."

The $2.8 million bridge took two years to build, and officials hope it will attract visitors to the economically depressed region.

The bridge traverses the fast moving River Paiva in the Arouca Geopark, suspended 574 feet above the water. (iStock)

"It is a breath of fresh air for our land because it will attract more investment, more people," said tour guide Emanuel.

The bridge will open to tourists on Monday.

The 1693 foot bridge opened to residents on Thursday and will open to tourists on Monday. 

The 1693 foot bridge opened to residents on Thursday and will open to tourists on Monday.  (iStock)

"There were many challenges that we had to overcome… but we did it," Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said.

"There’s no other bridge like this one in the world."

This story was originally published by the New York Post.