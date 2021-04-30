Stomach-churning pedestrian bridge opens in Portugal

This bridge will take a toll on the faint of heart.

The world’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge — 516 Arouca — opened Thursday in Portugal.

The views of rock-strewn mountains covered in lush greenery are spectacular from the 1693 foot crossing, but the see-through metal grid pathway that wobbles with every step might give many walkers pause.

The bridge traverses the fast moving River Paiva in the Arouca Geopark, suspended 574 feet above the water.

"Oh…here we go!," Hugo Xavier, 42, said, as he gathered the courage to be one of the first to walk across 516 Arouca.

"I was a little afraid, but it was so worth it," the Arouca resident said on the other side. "It was extraordinary, a unique experience, an adrenaline rush."

The $2.8 million bridge took two years to build, and officials hope it will attract visitors to the economically depressed region.

"It is a breath of fresh air for our land because it will attract more investment, more people," said tour guide Emanuel.

The bridge will open to tourists on Monday.

"There were many challenges that we had to overcome… but we did it," Arouca Mayor Margarida Belem said.

"There’s no other bridge like this one in the world."

This story was originally published by the New York Post.