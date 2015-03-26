World's Largest Miniature Airport Opens in Germany

The world's largest miniature airport has gone on display at Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany.

Miniatur Wunderland is also home to the world's largest model railroad landscape.

The model airport is based off of Hamburg's Fuhlsbüttel International airport, according to news.com.

The display took 7 years and roughly $4.8 million to build.

The model includes a whopping list of accessories, including 40 planes, 40,000 lights, 15,000 figurines, 500 cars, 10,000 trees, 50 trains, 1000 wagons, 100 signals, 200 switches and 300 buildings.

The figurines move autonomously via computer (watch the video below the slideshow of a plane taxiing the runway).

The roughly 494-square feet display opened on Wednesday.

Check out detailed shots of the incredible miniature airport below.

Click here for video of the airport.