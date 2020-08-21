Expand / Collapse search
Published

Woman tries to bypass TSA at Pittsburg airport, flings water on agent before making break for terminal

She didn't even have a ticket, police say

By James Leggate | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

A Pennsylvania woman accused of running through an airport security checkpoint didn’t even have a ticket for a flight, according to police.

Brandi Bailey, 32, was attempting to enter the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday when a TSA agent asked her for her identification and ticket, according to Allegheny County police.

That’s when Baily threw water on the agent and ran, breaching the security checkpoint, police said.

Passengers walk through Pittsburgh International Airport. (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A county police officer working nearby caught Bailey and had her sit on a bench, but then Bailey began fighting with officers and tried to run to the airport train, police said. However, officers caught Bailey before she could reach the train and arrested her.

No officers were injured in the incident, Inspector Kenneth Ruckel, the airport police division commander, told the Tribune-Review.

“It’s unknown what her intentions were,” Ruckel told the Tribune-Review.

Airlines offer direct flights to more than 40 airports from Pittsburgh International Airport.

Bailey is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespass, police said.

