Universal Studios in Orlando to partially reopen CityWalk

Things are starting to reopen.

Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., announced that it will be partially reopening the CityWalk section of its Orlando theme park on Thursday. While the remainder of the parks will remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, guests will be able to visit some of the area's restaurants and shopping venues.

Universal Studios announced the reopening on its website. CityWalk will open for limited operations and will have daily hours of 4 to 10 p.m.

According to Universal, all guests and employees should follow all recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This will include "enhanced sanitation procedures" and "additional measures for distance spacing and screening."

Only select venues will be reopening on Thursday, including Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery and Voodoo Doughnut. According to the website, the restaurants will only be offering a limited menu and will also have limited seating.

Universal Studios Store, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company and Hollywood Drive-In Golf will also be reopening, along with "select merchandise carts."

Venues including Blue Man Group and Universal Cinemark will remain closed, although Universal says that it will "continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed."

Guests and employees will be required to wear face masks, and temperature checks will be performed upon arrival; guests with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will reportedly not be admitted.

Floor markings have reportedly been added to areas to help promote social distancing, and Universal is suggesting that groups maintain a distance of 6 feet or more between each other.