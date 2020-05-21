Universal Orlando reopening plans for June 5 approved by task force: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It appears that Universal Studios in Orlando won’t sit out summer after all.

According to reports, the Florida theme park has received approval from a Florida task force to reopen to the public in early June and is awaiting a response from the Orange County mayor. The park originally closed its doors in mid-March in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Representatives for Universal Orlando Resort met with the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force earlier this week to submit plans for reopening, People reports. When the theme park reopens, certain precautions have been put in place, however, to help guests stay safe and continue to social distance.

After reviewing the plans, the task force unanimously voted to approve the park’s reopening, Fox 35 reports. Orange County Mayor Jerry Dennings reportedly still needs to review the plans before the governor weighs in.

Universal Orlando reportedly plans on opening June 1 just for employees for a dry run. On June 3, a number of invited guests will be allowed in the park before it reopens to the public on June 5.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, government officials inspected the park Thursday morning and found no concerns in regards to the reopening plan.

When the park reopens, guests and employees will be required to wear masks, which will be provided to guests who don’t already have one. Temperature checks will also be performed and certain areas of the parks will remain closed (interactive play areas and mist areas). Restaurants will also implement single-use paper menus and the park is reportedly attempting to minimize the use of cash.

Guests will be asked to maintain social distancing while in lines for rides and food.

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Universal Parks and Resorts John Sprouls told People, “We mapped out the guest journey and every single point where they come in contact with us … and tried to identify every single touchpoint that we would have with the guest so we can keep them safe.”