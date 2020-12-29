Universal Orlando reaches lowered customer capacity during holidays: Report

Theme parks in Florida are still having some decent holiday crowds despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report.

In fact, Universal Orlando hit its park capacity, which had been lowered as part of its coronavirus safety measures, two days in a row, WESH 2 reported Tuesday.

The theme park actually hit capacity before noon on both Sunday and Monday this week, according to the television station.

Universal Orlando did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Tuesday evening.

Lowered capacity is just one of Universal Orlando’s safety measures in place to protect theme park visitors and workers, according to the website. However, a spokesperson declined to tell WESH 2 any specifics about its lowered capacity.

A spokesperson for Disney told the station that it has limited its parks’ capacity to 35%. The company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Even though limiting capacity allows the companies to make some money, theme park expert Duncan Dickson doesn’t think it’s enough.

"At the capacity that they’ve set, there’s no way that they can make a profit," Dickson told WESH 2.