Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Universal Orlando
Published
Last Update 19 mins ago

Universal Orlando reaches lowered customer capacity during holidays: Report

Theme park lowered its capacity as part of its coronavirus safety measures

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Theme parks in Florida are still having some decent holiday crowds despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent report.

In fact, Universal Orlando hit its park capacity, which had been lowered as part of its coronavirus safety measures, two days in a row, WESH 2 reported Tuesday.  

The theme park actually hit capacity before noon on both Sunday and Monday this week, according to the television station.

Universal Orlando did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Tuesday evening. 

IMAGINEER REVEALS JOHN TRAVOLTA WAS ALMOST PART OF DISNEY RIDE: REPORT

Lowered capacity is just one of Universal Orlando’s safety measures in place to protect theme park visitors and workers, according to the website. However, a spokesperson declined to tell WESH 2 any specifics about its lowered capacity. 

Universal Orlando hit its guest capacity -- which had been lowered as part of its coronavirus safety measures -- before noon on Sunday and Monday this week. 

Universal Orlando hit its guest capacity -- which had been lowered as part of its coronavirus safety measures -- before noon on Sunday and Monday this week.  (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A spokesperson for Disney told the station that it has limited its parks’ capacity to 35%. The company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

Even though limiting capacity allows the companies to make some money, theme park expert Duncan Dickson doesn’t think it’s enough.

"At the capacity that they’ve set, there’s no way that they can make a profit," Dickson told WESH 2.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.