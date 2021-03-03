United and American Airlines offering COVID-19 vaccine for Chicago O'Hare employees

United Airlines and American Airlines will make COVID-19 vaccines available to eligible employees at O’Hare International Airport who live and work in Chicago.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to qualifying employees of both airlines beginning Thursday, the companies confirmed to Fox News.

UNITED CEO 'STRONGLY CONSIDERING' MAKING COVID-19 VACCINES MANDATORY FOR EMPLOYEES

United Airlines is offering the vaccine by appointment at its health clinic in Terminal 2 on the baggage claim level, United O’Hare vice president Omar Idris told employees in a letter. Flight crew and United staffers at least 65 years old or older are eligible to register, according to the memo.

"I know there is still a great deal of confusion regarding who is eligible to receive the vaccine and who is not, and it may take months before all of our employees will be able to be vaccinated," Idris said.

Similarly, American Airlines will also make the vaccine available for its O’Hare staffers by appointment in Terminal 3, the airline confirmed.

"We're thrilled to able to provide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for our team at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) starting this week," American Airlines told Fox News in a statement, adding that it will continue to connect team members across its operation with access to vaccines.

The Chicago Tribune first reported news that both airlines would vaccinate eligible employees working out of O'Hare.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

United confirmed to Fox Business last month that CEO Scott Kirby was supporting efforts to make vaccination a requirement for employees. Kirby had first expressed his support for making the vaccine mandatory at an employee town hall in January; the carrier soon clarified that mandatory vaccinations were something the airline is "strongly considering" but not yet implementing as a firm policy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Airlines, meanwhile, has previously said the company does not plan to require its team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine unless they are required for entry in certain places.