United Airlines offering 'seamless' service to Colorado ski destinations via plane-to-bus transfers

United Airlines is making it easier for Colorado-bound travelers to hit the slopes.

The Chicago-based airline if offering year-round ground transportation to popular Colorado ski destinations like Breckenridge and Fort Collins from its Denver International Airport hub, the company announced Friday.

The sky-to-slope transfer, in partnership with ground transportation company Landline, will begin on March 11 with daily service to Breckenridge and offer four-times daily service to Fort Collins beginning April 1.

Flyers can book the transfer via United.com and select their location of choice starting Friday. The Landline service will require mandatory masks, like flights, and operate at reduced seating capacity to ensure social distancing on board. The vehicles will also be sanitized using a UV disinfection air filtration system, United said.

The partnership comes as airlines are working to boost ticket sales with fewer people flying during the pandemic, and capitalizing on the rise of people interested in outdoor activities.

"Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there," Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling, said in a statement.

The airline has been in the headlines this week after an engine explosion onboard its Boeing 777 flight 328. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after an engine failed and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it was mandating inspections of Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines ahead of other flights following the engine failure, Reuters reported.