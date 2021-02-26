Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airlines
Published

United Airlines offering 'seamless' service to Colorado ski destinations via plane-to-bus transfers

The sky-to-slope transfer begins March 11 with daily service to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
United Airlines plane debris falls from sky, lands safely in ColoradoVideo

United Airlines plane debris falls from sky, lands safely in Colorado

Commercial pilot Rob Mark reacts to the airliner incident on 'FOX Report Weekend'

United Airlines is making it easier for Colorado-bound travelers to hit the slopes.

The Chicago-based airline if offering year-round ground transportation to popular Colorado ski destinations like Breckenridge and Fort Collins from its Denver International Airport hub, the company announced Friday.

United is offering ground transportation to popular ski destinations like Breckenridge and Fort Collins in Colorado from its Denver International Airport hub. (iStock)

United is offering ground transportation to popular ski destinations like Breckenridge and Fort Collins in Colorado from its Denver International Airport hub. (iStock)

The sky-to-slope transfer, in partnership with ground transportation company Landline, will begin on March 11 with daily service to Breckenridge and offer four-times daily service to Fort Collins beginning April 1.

Flyers can book the transfer via United.com and select their location of choice starting Friday. The Landline service will require mandatory masks, like flights, and operate at reduced seating capacity to ensure social distancing on board. The vehicles will also be sanitized using a UV disinfection air filtration system, United said.

UNITED AIRLINES PASSENGERS RECALL ‘SCARY’ BOEING 777 ENGINE EXPLOSION 

The partnership comes as airlines are working to boost ticket sales with fewer people flying during the pandemic, and capitalizing on the rise of people interested in outdoor activities.

"Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there," Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The airline has been in the headlines this week after an engine explosion onboard its Boeing 777 flight 328. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday after an engine failed and erupted in flames shortly after takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it was mandating inspections of Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines ahead of other flights following the engine failure, Reuters reported. 