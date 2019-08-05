Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

TSA stops traveler with flowers containing hidden knife

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
The craziest things confiscated by the TSAVideo

The craziest things confiscated by the TSA

A human skull, live eels and a landmine are just a few of this crazy list of items confiscated by TSA. Take a look to find out what else made the list.

Stop and smell the ... knife?

A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems the traveler was trying to bring in their carry-on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems.

A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems. (TSA)

The traveler was stopped during the routine screening of carry-on luggage on July 23, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared.

The passenger will reportedly face a civil penalty for having a concealed weapon.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the TSA website, knives are allowed on flights in checked bags. Plastic and butter knives are the only kinds allowed in carry-on luggage.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.