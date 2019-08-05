TSA stops traveler with flowers containing hidden knife

Stop and smell the ... knife?

A passenger flying through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month was stopped when a knife was found hiding in flower stems the traveler was trying to bring in their carry-on.

The traveler was stopped during the routine screening of carry-on luggage on July 23, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared.

The passenger will reportedly face a civil penalty for having a concealed weapon.

According to the TSA website, knives are allowed on flights in checked bags. Plastic and butter knives are the only kinds allowed in carry-on luggage.