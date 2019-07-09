Travelers flock to California's new earthquake crack site

California’s newest tourist attraction is its earthquake crack.

The largest earthquake in 20 years to occur in Southern California struck over the weekend, and it definitely left its mark. Aftershock quakes occured, leaving a giant crack across the Mojave Desert.

Not surprisingly, residents and curious out-of-towners have been flocking to the new crack, SF Gate reports. People traveled for miles to check out the damage, with many taking selfies. Some people even stuck body parts in the crack to see how deep it goes.

Emily Guerin took to Twitter to share photos of the site. The environmental reporter posted, “Lots of people checking out the crack in the road from the Ridgecrest quake this morning. Some folks had major damage to their houses, some just broke a few dishes.”

Her photos show the crack breaking apart a section of highway, although she noted it appeared to be even deeper off the road. At one spot, she was able to stick her arm into the hole up to her shoulder.

She also posted a quote she got from a resident about the quake, who said, “We're hearing the noise of the earthquake and we're feeling it in our shoes as the asphalt is actually walking. The earth is living underneath you. It's moving. It's a deep rumble and it keeps coming at you like a freight train."

Hopefully, this is one tourist spot in California that doesn’t see any sort of expansion in the near future.