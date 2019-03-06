Tourists to Italy's Cinque Terre could reportedly face fines over $2G for improper footwear

Travelers visiting Italy could reportedly be hit with more than $2,000 fines if they don’t wear appropriate footwear to walk thru paths of Cinque Terre.

The area’s national park authority is starting a campaign to educate visitors on how to ready themselves to successfully tackle the trails that connect the five coastal towns, The Telegraph reported Tuesday.

The effort comes after mountain rescue units reportedly grew sick of repeatedly aiding unprepared tourists.

Fines will be levied to tourists who do not heed the provided information, running the cost of wearing flip-flops, pumps or sandals at anywhere between roughly $56 to $2,827, The Telegraph said. The price will reportedly be reliant on how costly or troublesome the rescue was.

“The problem is that people come here thinking they are at the seaside, but the paths above the villages are like mountain trails,” Patrizio Scarpellini, who is the head of the Cinque Terre national park, told The Telegraph. “First we will introduce the information campaign, then we’ll start issuing fines.”

The plan comes ahead of what is reportedly expected to be a busy tourist season.