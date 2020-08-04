Expand / Collapse search
75 people evacuated from capsized dinner cruise in Thailand

Two ships capsize a day apart in Chao Phraya River and Koh Samui

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Around 75 people were evacuated from a capsized dinner cruise in Thailand, a report from Khaosod English – a local news outlet in Bangkok – revealed.

The three-story wooden ferry known as the “High Season” capsized and sank in the Chao Phraya River on Sunday evening, according to police. No injuries or deaths were reported at the scene.

The boat set sail from the three-star Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Bankok Menam Riverside hotel.

At some point throughout the journey, the vessel experienced a leak on its right side in addition to a water pump malfunction, firefighter Chakri Sriraksa told the outlet. The boat’s captain, Tassanai Kumpaengjeen, docked the boat at a private port, so passengers and staff could evacuate.

Tourists and Thai residents were onboard and subsequently escaped the sinking ship.

“There’s no charges filed. No one was hurt,” Police Maj. Chairat Pornsiriwat told Khaosod English, who also reportedly spoke with the boat’s operator, High Season Resort.

The day before the sinking dinner cruise, a ferry carrying waste capsized off the coast of Koh Samui – the second largest island in Thailand.

The ferry, which is named “Raja 4” and operated by Raja Ferry Plc, had 16 passengers on board – 12 were employees, according to the Bangkok Post. The four other passengers were drivers of 10-wheel trucks and a pickup truck.

As of Sunday, 11 passengers were rescued, one was confirmed dead and the remaining four were reported as still missing.

The ship was heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland, but a powerful storm capsized the ship around 10 p.m. local time Saturday evening.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

