Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Three US travel destinations land on National Geographic's 'Best of the World 2025' list

Cities and sites in Idaho, Florida and California were called out for best vacation spots in 2025

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
close
Travelers go viral for revealing US destinations to visit in your lifetime Video

Travelers go viral for revealing US destinations to visit in your lifetime

Giselle and Stephen Jiroch of California have been traveling full-time for the last four years. The couple said these U.S. destinations are must-see spots.

National Geographic released its annual "Best of the World" travel list for 2025.

Out of the 25 global destinations, three U.S. locations made the cut: Florida’s Ocala National Forest, Boise, Idaho, and Los Angeles, California.

Ocala National Forest received a shout-out for being one of Florida’s "last wild places," NatGeo wrote in its list.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC REVEALS ITS 20 ‘BEST OF THE WORLD’ ADVENTURES TO CHECK OUT IN 2024

While most Florida tourists visit the theme parks and beaches, NatGeo called out Ocala National Forest, the southernmost forest in the U.S., for being a "green oasis."

ocala national forest in Florida

The sun rises over Ocala National Forest's Juniper Prairie Wilderness, highlighting the diverse ecosystems that provide essential habitat for threatened species such as the scrub jays, red-cockaded woodpeckers and gopher tortoises. Nearby, the Florida National Scenic Trail is a popular backpacking destination for avid hikers and explorers. (Photo by Nick Conzone)

The 387,000 acres of Ocala is home to various wildlife like black bears, manatees and rare plants, as well as 600 lakes and natural springs, according to NatGeo.

The National Forest Foundation has expanded recreation opportunities in the area with new fishing piers and improved trails, NatGeo said, while also "working to restore the preserve’s longleaf pine ecosystem by removing invasive species and planting seedlings."

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC RANKS TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR NEW ‘WORTH A TRIP’ SERIES: HERE ARE THE TOP SPOTS IN THE US

Los Angeles made the list for its new art offerings, as NatGeo described the city’s cultural scene as getting a "jolt of new energy."

Specifically, LA’s largest public/private Black art program in the U.S., called Destination Crenshaw, has taken over 1.3 miles of Crenshaw Blvd with "landscaped community spaces" and more than 100 commissioned works.

painted mural in Los Angeles, California

"Hey Young World" — a mural painted on the side of a local business in the Crenshaw neighborhood in California — is just one of several artworks commissioned by Destination Crenshaw, the largest public/private Black art program in the United States. (Photo Courtesy of Dareon Grace, Destination Crenshaw)

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is also completing its David Geffen Galleries for its permanent collection, which is set to open for travelers in April 2026.

Also opening in 2026, in LA’s Exposition Park, is the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which will display works collected by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Boise, Idaho, was named on NatGeo’s list for its population of Basque people – the highest in the U.S.

The Basques descended from Spanish and French migrants in the late 19th century, and came to the region to herd sheep.

Boise, Idaho, travel destination

After a 10-year hiatus, Jaialdi, one of the world’s largest celebrations of Basque culture, returns to Boise, Idaho, in July 2025. The state of Idaho has the highest concentration of Basque people in the U.S.  (Photo Courtesy of Visit Boise)

Now, Boise honors their heritage with one of the world’s largest celebrations of Basque culture called Jaialdi, which will take place in July 2025 after a 10-year-long hiatus.

"The city’s famed Basque Block downtown will host daily street parties, dancing, and music performances, while Sports Night features competitions in wood chopping and wagon lifting," NatGeo said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Nathan Lump, NatGeo's editor-in-chief, explained that the publication intended to feature destinations that might not usually be on travelers’ radars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have amazing international adventures, but the three U.S. locations on our list prove you don’t have to travel far to find memorable experiences," he said.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.