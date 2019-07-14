Passengers 'united' against allegedly 'crazy racist woman' who delayed flight, complained about Muslim passengers

Two women were reportedly removed from an airplane after complaining about the presence of three other passengers were wearing prayer robes.

The incident occurred on a flight from Dalaman, Turkey, to London Gatwick Airport early on Friday morning. Other passengers on the flight claim that one of the women made racist remarks and insulted the flight staff before leaving the plane.

The Thomas Cook Airlines flight was delayed for 70 minutes, The Sun reports. According to witnesses, the woman, who appeared to be in her 30’s, called flight attendants “disgusting” and described the three robed men as “terrorists.”

Mario Van Poppel claims to have been on the flight during the incident, and tweeted, “a passenger on our Thomas Cook flight MT105 from Dalaman to Gatwick refuses to board the plane because three bearded men in white prayer robes are on board. All passengers are united in anger against this crazy racist woman. It's 2 a.m.”

Shanea Kerry spoke with The Independent, claiming that she was also on the flight. She told the outlet that the woman was with another passenger and that they both complained about the robed men. She alleged that “They went to the front of the plane, spoke to the flight attendants & attempted to get the 3 men removed by stating that they are ‘disgusting’ and ‘a threat.’”

Another passenger told the Daily Mirror that woman’s comments “reduced other passengers to tears.”

A spokesperson for Thomas Cook Airlines confirmed, “Two passengers on flight MT105 from Dalaman to Manchester were removed from the aircraft by police following offensive behavior on board. The safety of our customers and crew is always our first priority and we do not accept this kind of behavior on our aircraft. We are sorry to our customers for the delay this caused to their flight.”