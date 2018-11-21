Thanksgiving traffic predicted to be four times worse than normal in major cities

Would it even be Thanksgiving without crazy traffic?

An estimated 54.3 million Americans will travel "50 miles or more away from home" this turkey day, marking "the highest Thanksgiving travel volume in more than a dozen years (since 2005), with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year," according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The organization said of that amount, 48.5 million Americans will be road tripping for the holiday, resulting in heavy traffic across the country. Based on historical and recent travel trends, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, and AAA predict travel times in the most congested cities will be up to four times longer than normal.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different,” Trevor Reed, a transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement.

The worst traffic is expected to be during the evening commute period, with drivers in San Francisco, New York City and Boston seeing the longest delays.

Gas prices will also affect holiday motorists, with the cost at the pump expected to be the highest in four years this Thanksgiving. The national average for Nov. 1 was $2.79, that is 31 cents higher than last year.

