Student accused of calling in bomb threat to prevent parents from visiting

One man really, really did not want to see his parents.

An easyJet flight from Lyon to Rennes in France was turned around after a bomb threat was called in by a student who wanted to keep his parents from visiting him.

The 23-year-old man has been accused of making an anonymous call to the Jan.1 18 flight that caused the plane to turn around and go back to Lyon to investigate.

Once it was discovered that the student had placed the call, he was taken into custody and charged with “false new compromising the safety of an aircraft in flight,” the Independent reported.

In a statement from easyJet to Fox News, the airline confirmed the flight turned around over a “security related issue,” but reported that the plane landed safely.

“The aircraft landed safely and was met by the fire brigade and the police in line with procedures. Passengers disembarked normally and were provided with information and refreshments,” the statement read.

It is unknown at this time why the student was so against his parents visiting.

If prosecuted, the unidentified student can face up to five years in prison and an $85,000 fine.