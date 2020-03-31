Spirit Airlines temporarily halting flights to five airports in US Northeast

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Spirit Airlines is temporarily halting flights to five airports in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey because of the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Beginning this week, the budget airline will be suspending service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Niagara Falls and Plattsburgh, as well as Connecticut’s Hartford airport and Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

The suspended service will last “at least through May 4,” a statement shared with Fox News from Spirit explained.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The move comes in response to the CDC’s travel advisory warning issued on Saturday, which has warned against all non-essential travel to New York and the tri-state area for at least 14 days due to COVID-19 concerns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Taking care of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we navigate these unprecedented times. Guests booked on these flights will receive emails notifying them of the change and explaining their options,” the statement read.