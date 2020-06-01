Roman Colosseum, Vatican Museums reopen to public, but to much smaller crowds than usual

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A number of famed tourist attractions in Italy are reopening to the public this week, but they won’t be welcoming the same sizeable crowds they once did.

After closing more than three months ago in response to the global coronavirus health crisis, both the Colosseum in Rome and the Vatican Museums in Vatican City (which itself is located in Rome) reopened on Monday, although only a few hundred were expected at the former, while the latter had imposed strict restrictions on how many guests could enter at one time.

Colosseum's director Alfonsina Russo told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that it was “surreal” to see the site with so few tourists, but added that its current emptiness “highlighted the great beauty of this place and its fragility.”

Officials were expecting around 300 visitors at the ancient Roman amphitheater, a far cry from the 20,000 daily tourists who visited the Colosseum, on average, in 2019, the outlet reported.

Over at Vatican City, officials were capping the number of visitors inside the Sistine Chapel at about 25 at a time. Those who entered were also greeted by an eerily silent atmosphere, though it was perhaps perfect for focusing on Michelangelo’s works on the ceiling.

“The Vatican Museums are usually inaccessible because of the huge crowds of tourists, particularly foreigners,” a local woman named Marisa told Reuters. “We took advantage of the fact that there are not many tourists to see the beauty that is in here, and it was very emotional.”

Both the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums are requiring temperature checks and masks of visitors. Guests at the Vatican Museums are also required to make reservations ahead of time.

Museums in Italy were allowed to open on May 18, according to the AFP, though many opted to remain closed, citing a lack of visitors. The country’s tourism industry is currently operating at a fraction of what it usually sees this time of year, as an estimated 70 percent of all tourists at Italy’s museums, landmarks and major attractions come from outside of the country. Operators are hopeful that these numbers may pick up later this week, after restrictions on visitors from European Union countries are lifted this Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Florence’s Uffizi Galleria, as well as its affiliated Galleria dell’Accademia, which houses Michelangelo’s David, will also reopen to the public.