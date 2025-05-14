Flight passengers may face big hurdles during Memorial Day weekend travels

Memorial Day weekend, which kicks off the summer, is set to break a new travel record this year.

A massive 45.1 million Americans are set to travel at least 50 miles from their home during the long weekend, AAA announced.

Of the millions of Americans traveling, AAA predicts 3.61 million will be flying to their destinations. That's a 2% increase from last year.

"While this Memorial Day weekend isn’t expected to set an air travel record (that was set back in 2005 with 3.64 million travelers), this year’s numbers are projected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 12%," states the AAA press release.

Travelers should arrive a minimum of two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights, the TSA advised.

The AAA release said the most popular destinations are Chicago, Seattle, Orlando, Denver and New York.

Those visiting the New York area may want to rethink what airport they are flying into amid recent air disruptions at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) instituted yet another ground delay at EWR on Monday, just one day after the previous delay, with flyers' frustrations growing.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital that passengers should avoid New York airports for connecting flights.

"If you're connecting, it's often a good idea to avoid New York airports. If you originate in New York, it really depends on where in the city you're based," he said.

Brandon Blewett, the Texas-based author of "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital that travelers going to and from New York City should look at other airports.

"I’d consider alternatives to EWR like LGA and JFK until the runway reopens and ATC staffing stabilizes," said Blewett.

"It may be more of a headache in traffic, but it seems you’re less likely to be stranded for the time being."

On May 7, the REAL ID requirement took effect, requiring flyers to obtain the new identification with a star in the upper right corner in order to fly.

Flyers have expressed worries about possible delays during the security process if they, or fellow travelers, are unable to present the proper identification.

Those who do not have a compliant ID may receive additional screening, which would take more time.

Some travelers may receive additional screening.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the agency continues to urge passengers to get REAL IDs or bring other acceptable forms of ID for travel.

"Summer travel is upon us, and there is still time to get a REAL ID," said the spokesperson.

"Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant at TSA checkpoints and who do not have another acceptable alternative form of ID will be notified of their non-compliance, may be directed to a separate area, and may receive additional screening," the spokesperson added.