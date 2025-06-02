Rare 10-carat pink diamond linked to Marie Antoinette to be displayed and auctioned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a sea of jewels, one particular stone has been stealing the show.

A rare 10-carat pink diamond will be on display at Christie's Auction House in New York City.

The Marie-Thérèse Pink Diamond is a kite-shaped fancy purple-pink diamond dating back to the mid-18th century that is said to have royal ties.

"According to royal lore, Queen Marie Antoinette entrusted her most treasured jewels to her faithful coiffeur on the eve of her failed escape from Paris in 1791, hoping to one day reclaim them," Christie's stated in a press release.

The jewels were eventually passed to Antoinette’s only surviving child, Duchess Marie Thérèse de Angoulême.

A few generations later, it was revealed in a will that the diamond was owned by Queen Marie Theresa of Bavaria, who referred to it as "a pink solitaire diamond from Aunt Chambord," according to Christie's.

"The jewel last surfaced at auction in Geneva in 1996, was offered by a member of a European royal family and has remained out of public view until now," the press release added.

Parisian jeweler Joel Arthur Rosenthal revived the diamond, setting the stone in a more modern setting.

The piece is expected to sell for between $3,000,000 and $5,000,000.

A sapphire and diamond necklace, "The Blue Belle," is expected to lead the sale, estimated at $8,000,000 to $12,000,000.

The necklace, which contains 392.52-carat Sri Lankan sapphires that were discovered in 1926, was intended to be presented to Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of King George VI’s coronation.

Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie’s, called the Blue Belle a "gem of exceptional size, color and clarity" that is "extraordinarily rare."

"This remarkable stone must be considered among the most prestigious colored gemstones to appear on the market in many years — truly worthy of any world-class collection," Kadakia said in the release.

The piece did not end up entering the royal collection, but moved through several distinguished owners.

Kadakia mentioned that the auction house is pleased to present the full selection of "magnificent jewels" to clients and collectors.

The collection of jewels will be on display to the public for free starting June 12 through June 16.

The live auction will be held on June 17.