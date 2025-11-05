Expand / Collapse search
Popular airport could become 'Donald J Trump International' under new bill

Palm Beach International Airport handles over 8M passengers, frequently hosts Air Force One

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
A bill was introduced over the weekend that would change the name of the Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida to the "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

A spokesperson in state representative Meg Weinberger’s office confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.

"President Trump is the most consequential president of our lifetime and a resident of Palm Beach County, which makes it only fitting to honor him, like many other presidents before him, by naming our airport Donald J. Trump International," Rep. Weinberger said in a statement. 

Air Force One frequently travels to PBI due to the proximity of the president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

More than 10 commercial airports in the U.S. are named after presidents, including the popular John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Donald Trump waves from Air Force One

President Donald Trump is shown exiting Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 14. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In January, Rep. Addison McDowell of North Carolina, along with other House Republicans, introduced legislation to rename the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after President Trump.

The bill has not moved beyond referral.

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Air Force One frequently travels to PBI due to the proximity of President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Palm Beach airport had a record-breaking year between May 2023 and May 2024, handling over eight million passengers, according to PBI.

It was also ranked the "best in the U.S." for shortest overall TSA wait times by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to information from the airport's official site.

A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald J. Trump.

A Florida lawmaker has filed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald J. Trump. (Google Maps)

Weinberger was also co-sponsor of a bill to rename a stretch of Southern Boulevard that runs four miles from PBI to Mar-a-Lago.

The proposal was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, but approval from local officials is still pending.

Trump standing on steps of Air Force one

President Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for Alaska to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Aug. 15, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

