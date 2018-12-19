Nudist park goes up for sale in New Zealand

Still searching for the perfect last-minute present for the person who has everything? Well, New Zealand is selling a nudist park.

Katikati Naturist Park advertises itself as a place “for clothes free recreation and relaxation” in northern New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty. And it’s on the market.

The 14-acre park is located in lush New Zealand countryside, surrounded by kiwifruit trees and located just a couple miles from the bay beaches. The future owners of the property will inherit “motel type units, cabins, caravans, fifty-one powered sites and over twenty tent sites,” where traveling nudists can stay.

Guests can swim in the in-ground pool, relax in the sauna, partake in a game of mini-golf, throw balls on the petanque course or volley a shuttlecock in a game of badminton — as long as they do so nude.

According to the website, the park is a place of community and therefore nudity is not optional. Visitors “are expected to go clothes-free whenever the weather is suitable.”

Matt D’Anvers from Coffeys, the tourism property brokers managing the park’s sale, insists that it is a family-friendly place. He told Stuff.co.nz that "there are no sexual overtones whatsoever" and those who visit are "simply people who love to run around with no clothes on.”

The brokers advertise the sale as “a unique business opportunity.” It is available to lease for $260,000 ($380,000 New Zealand dollars).

However, if you want the park, you might have to fight for it. D’Anvers told CNN they are “expecting strong interest and to date we have had interest from around the world."

If committing to ownership is a bit too much financial strain, it’s possible to visit the park for $10 (15 NZD) per day or $13 (19 NZD) for an overnight stay.