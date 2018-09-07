Newlyweds slam police escort off Thomas Cook flight after plane food complaint

A honeymoon was ruined when the newlyweds were escorted off their flight by police after complaining about the food.

Marcus, 38, and Zarrah Hayles, 34, from Nottinghamshire, England, were told that a comment made to cabin crew was "abusive and disruptive behavior." The incident took place while they were traveling home from a romantic getaway in Cuba as part of a Thomas Cook holiday.

The couple say they had not been offered any food or drink two hours into their flight to Manchester Airport on August 30. And when it did eventually turn up, it was the combined main meal and snack which was due later on in the flight.

Marcus complained about the service and admitted he swore by saying, "What the f---", but insisted the comment was not aimed at the flight attendant.

He said they were then approached by one member of the cabin crew who said they did not tolerate swearing on the flight and could face arrest.

The couple said they didn't want any trouble and were shocked to be greeted by police when they landed.

Zarrah, a post office worker, said: "Two officers said 'Can you please come with us?' and escorted us off the flight in front of everyone.

"I have never been so humiliated. I have never been in a situation like this before. The reason they were called was 'disruptive and abusive behavior,'” she said. “I felt victimized.”

"It was the last day of the honeymoon. We were treated like criminals just because of an opinion on how the food was served,” she added.

Zarrah added that the police let them go once they heard their side of the story and later that evening they received a phone call saying the matter had been dropped.

Marcus, a delivery driver said: "I felt demoralized over being treated the way I was just for having an opinion on the service I paid for. I did not threaten anyone or go over the top."

"It was such a beautiful occasion – the wedding and the honeymoon – and this has left a big dent in our memories."

A Thomas Cook Airlines spokeswoman said: "The safety of our customers and crew is always our first priority and we will not tolerate any form of abusive behavior on board our aircraft."

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.