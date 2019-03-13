New 'Harry Potter'-themed ride at Universal Orlando to reach speeds of over 50 miles per hour

Universal Orlando revealed more details earlier this week about Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the new attraction coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer.

Officials announced Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure would combine a new level of storytelling, innovative coaster technology and rich environments.

The ride will transport passengers to one of the most mysterious places in the wizarding world, the Forbidden Forest.

When the new Universal ride opens on June 13, guests at least 48 inches tall will join Hagrid’s Care of Magical Creatures class and board the magical motorbikes. Whether on the motorcycle itself or in its sidecar, guests will fly deep into the Forbidden Forest and brave the mysteries and thrills beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle.

The ride will reach top speeds of over 50 miles per hour as it launches passengers forward and backward.

Guests in Orlando will also witness some of the Wizarding World’s rarest magical creatures, including a Centaur, a swarm of Cornish Pixies, Fluffy the three-headed dog and a creature never been seen in the films.

Riders will encounter several obstacles, surprises and even become entangled in a thicket of Devil’s Snare. The attraction will join the lineup of award-winning entertainment experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and bring an all-new adventure to the theme park.