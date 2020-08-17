MSC Grandiosa sets sail, first Mediterranean cruise to do so amid pandemic

Cruise ships are slowly returning to the seas.

A trip that is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise since Italy implemented its lockdown has set sail. As ships begin to resume sailings, things are not quite the same as they once were before the coronavirus pandemic.

The MSC Grandiosa departed from a port in Genoa in Northern Italy on Sunday night, The Times reports. The boat was only operating at 70 percent capacity however, and passengers were required to take health tests before boarding the boat.

For the time being, MSC is limiting spots on its cruises to travelers who are residents of Europe’s 26-nation Schengen visa-free travel zone, USA Today reports.

Italy made the decision to reopen its ports earlier this months after closing them due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the outlet, tourism from cruise travelers is a vital part of the country’s tourism industry, with an estimated 12 million cruise passengers arriving or departing from Italian ports last year.

In a press release on its website, MSC Cruises wrote, “During the pause in our operations we focused on developing a comprehensive operating protocol that builds upon already stringent health and safety measures that have long been in place onboard our ships."

The statement continues, "We have worked closely with the relevant EU-level, national health and other authorities from the countries that MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica will call along their Mediterranean itineraries to develop a comprehensive set of procedures designed to protect the health and safety of all passengers onboard our ships as well as ashore to ensure that local communities feel comfortable welcoming our guests.”