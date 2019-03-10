Mom's tweet claiming Air Canada staff told her to breastfeed in airplane bathroom prompts online backlash

A mother’s tweet accusing Air Canada staff of telling her she would have to breastfeed in the airplane bathroom has gone viral and prompted Twitter users to slam the airline’s actions.

Stephanie VandenBerg claimed in her tweet that she had called Air Canada to arrange flying with an infant. During her phone call with an airline representative, she was allegedly told she would have to use the airplane lavatory when she needed to breastfeed.

Upset by the alleged policy, VandenBerg took to Twitter to call out the airline.

Her tweet quickly gathered over 15,000 likes and nearly 3,000 shares. Most of the comments were outraged over the airline’s response.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment, however the airline did respond to VandenBerg’s tweet, stating breastfeeding is allowed in the cabin.

It is unclear why the representative told VandenBerg she would have to breastfeed in the restroom.

A woman’s right to breastfeed in public is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom.