Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

US officials warn snowbirds of 'violent crime' in winter destination hot spot

Alert covers popular winter destinations, including Los Cabos, Mazatlan and Puerto Peñasco

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress Video

Air travel etiquette debate explodes as experts call for cleaner, more respectful dress

Etiquette expert Alison Cheperdak joins 'Varney & Co.' to break down rising concerns over declining air travel manners and explain why dressing clean, staying courteous and respecting fellow travelers matter now more than ever.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a security alert to snowbird tourists, warning of the potential of "violent crime" during the holiday season.

"Each year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during the winter season," reads the alert, which was sent in late November and continues to resonate. 

Officials have warned that violent crime can happen anywhere in Mexico — especially in popular tourist destinations.

US ALERTS TOURISTS OF ‘UNPREDICTABLE SECURITY SITUATION’ IN POPULAR HOLIDAY DESTINATION

"U.S. citizens should exercise caution in popular winter break spots," the security alert says. 

"This includes San Carlos, Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Los Cabos and Mazatlan, among others, especially after dark."

aerial shot of mexico beach

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a security alert warning snowbird tourists of violent crime risks. (iStock)

Drivers are warned of both legal and illegal checkpoints.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Illegal checkpoints are set up by criminals to stop rivals or extort money from innocent tourists.

"When approaching any checkpoint, cooperate. Avoid any behavior that appears aggressive," the alert reads. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Fleeing can raise suspicion and lead to violence."

women walking next to pool at resort

"U.S. citizens should exercise caution in popular winter break spots," the alert from the U.S. Embassy says.  (iStock)

In 2023, Mexico received about 42 million international tourists, according to government data.

Drug use or possession is illegal in Mexico and can lead to lengthy jail sentences.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mexican cartels, criminal organizations and terrorist organizations are active in a violent struggle to control trafficking routes," reads the alert. 

Cancun

In 2023, Mexico received about 42 million international tourists. (Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

"U.S. citizens should not carry packages across the border for them."

The alert tells tourists to keep their passports and entry permits in a safe place. 

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Tourists are encouraged to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for assistance.  

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue