Marriott slapped with $300G discrimination lawsuit filed by black woman over 'no party policy'

A California woman filed a $300,000 lawsuit against Marriott on Monday, claiming she was singled out because of her race when asked to sign a “no party policy” before checking into her Portland hotel room.

The 51-year-old woman, Felicia Gonzales, who is black, said the front desk clerk at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center told her that all guests had to sign the policy, The Oregonian reports.

But Gonzales said she soon learned that wasn’t true as she claimed she witnessed white guests check-in after her who weren’t asked to sign the policy.

The two-page no party policy says it was established to inform all guests of noise limits and “not to insinuate any distrust in the ‘average’ guest,” according to a copy provided by Gonzales’ attorneys.

“No hotels want to have parties in them and we don’t want that type of business,” the policy read.

The policy also said guests are responsible for any missing items from their suites and any damage caused to the outside hotel property by “invited or uninvited person(s).”

Gonzales, who was a Marriott rewards member, said she “had never had a problem or noise complaint at any other Marriott hotel she had ever stayed at.” Her lawsuit said she signed the policy “so she could get into her room” for a five-night stay.

“Having to sign a ‘NO PARTY’ Policy form did not feel right to Ms. Gonzales, so she went back to the front desk,” the lawsuit said. “Ms. Gonzales observed as multiple Caucasian guests checked in. None of them were asked to sign a ‘NO PARTY’ Policy.”

Gonzales’ lawsuit seeks $300,000 for embarrassment, frustration, humiliation and “feelings of racial stigmatization.” The suit also notes that it could later be amended to add $1 million in punitive damages.

A Marriott spokesman said the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.