Map shows locations of airports where TSA officials tested positive for coronavirus

The Transportation Security Administration’s new website dedicated to answering people's most frequently asked questions includes a map created by the TSA detailing the location of airports where the agency's officers have tested positive for coronavirus.

TRAVELING? TIPS FOR AVOIDING GERMS AT THE AIRPORT

“TSA understands that COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is on the minds of travelers and the general public,” reads a message at TSA.gov/coronavirus. “To that end, we have established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As of Thursday morning, the TSA had listed 12 confirmed cases recorded since late February: four at the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) in California; two at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida; two at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York; one at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia; one at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida; one at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey; and one at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in Ohio .

All but one (a baggage handler at EWR) are employed as screening officers, according to the TSA. As of March 19, all but two had been present for work within the past 14 days.

Further information about each employee’s shifts and exact checkpoint locations can be found at the TSA’s website.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement shared with Fox News last week, the TSA confirmed that it was acting under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in order to keep employees safe.

“Frontline personnel” who are required to inspect and come into contact with passengers are allowed to wear surgical masks. Security screeners are also urged to frequently wash hands and practice respiratory hygiene, the TSA said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.