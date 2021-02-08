Passenger at Chicago airport forfeits almost $100G worth of erectile dysfunction pills to CBP

Not going to fly.

A man was found carrying nearly $100,000 worth of erectile dysfunction pills at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, alleging that the drugs were for his friends.

On Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protections (CBP) officers discovered 3,200 Sildenafil Citrate tablets in a man’s luggage during a routine baggage exam, the federal agency said in a news release. The nine pounds of erectile dysfunction pills have an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of about $96,608. The Chicago Tribune reports that the drug’s active ingredients are similar to Viagra.

According to the outlet, the man was traveling to Savannah, Ga. from India, and the pills were found during a secondary inspection. When questioned, he told officers that the pills "were for his friends" and the tablets are "considered over-the-counter medication in India," the CBP said.

The pills were subsequently seized for unlawful importation. In most cases, the FDA does not allow individuals to import prescription drugs purchased outside the U.S. because these products often have not been approved by the FDA for use and sale stateside. More information can be found on the federal agency’s drugs page.

The man handed over the pills without issue, a spokesperson for the CBP told the Tribune, and the agency will not pursue any fines or charges moving forward.

"Our inspecting officers have the daunting tasks of inspecting items passengers are trying to bring into the U.S.," said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago, said in a statement. "Some passengers try to hide some of their items from our officers, which could prove to be a dangerous. In this instance, our officers found these pills and prevented them from entering the U.S. and harming our community."