Las Vegas tourist wins big bucks with just $25 at casino on holiday outing

One tourist has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season after scoring big while playing the slots on the Las Vegas Strip.

On Thursday, Nov. 27, a visitor was playing the Dragon Link slot machine at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino.

The guest placed a $25 bet on the high-limit game — winning a huge amount of over $1,152,000, according to KSNV News 3.

The lucky winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Vegas tourism has continued to decline, with just over 3 million visitors in September, an 8.8% decrease from the same time last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA).

Despite the lower visitor numbers, gaming revenue on the Strip has increased by 5.5%, according to KSNV.

The downtown area has seen a gaming revenue rise of over 8%.

Fox News Digital spoke with tourists this fall for thoughts about the decline in Sin City visitors. Many pointed to the area's high prices.

One couple from the United Kingdom said they had taken a road trip across the U.S. and were just finishing up their trip in Vegas.

"We found it a bit more expensive than other places we've been in the States," noted the husband, Ben.

The couple spent "$20 for two coffees this morning," he said. "I thought that was quite a lot."

Katherine from College Station, Texas, along with her daughter, Cammie, were celebrating the teen's 16th birthday in Vegas when Fox News Digital caught up with them.

"Having a coffee that was $14 was crazy," said Katherine. "I just wasn't expecting that. It was just a latte with a few extra flavors," she added.

"I got a drink this morning. It was like $12 for a lemonade or something like that," said Cammie. "And water bottles are so expensive."

A father joined his son’s 21st birthday trip, saying they paid $25 at the pool for a gin and tonic and $13 for a cup of coffee.

One of the younger men on the trip also said he had heard about a $95 ATM fee on the Strip, which surprised him.