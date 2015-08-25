Inside Dolly Parton’s new DreamMore hotel and resort

Dolly Parton has been a force in the music industry for more than 50 years, and now she’s trying her hand in hospitality with the opening of Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort. For the past 30 years, the Dollywood theme park has entertained families and adventure seekers from around the world. But during all that time, there was never a resort for guests to fully soak in the Dollywood experience.

Now, visitors can stay at the resort for a convenient and lively trip to Dollywood.

Yahoo travel recently ventured down to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to get an up close look at the new DreamMore Resort.

Hotel: Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort has 300 rooms and suites that were designed with families in mind.

The vibe: As you walk into the resort, Dolly Parton’s greatest hits are playing on the speaker, welcoming you to the hotel. The DreamMore Resort is the perfect place to come with the family. There are several common areas throughout the lobby and decks where visitors can sit with their families and play board games or sip on lemonade.

Stuff you want: Wi-Fi is included and parking is free. The resort also has indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, a kid’s club, and small fitness center.

What I loved: I drove to the resort at night, and was concerned that I wouldn't be able to find the hotel. But never fear, as I turned down the road, I could see the DreamMore Resort sitting proudly at the top of a hill. There were a lot of people staying at the resort, but the hotel is so spacious that it never felt crowded. The personal touches were also nice to see, from instruments that belonged to Dolly to an impressive wall of her discography.

It seems like such a small thing, but I also loved that my bathroom had a makeup remover pad. It just seemed like something Dolly would have in her bathroom.

What I didn’t love: Like many theme park resorts, there is no room service. So, if you want to just relax after a long day at the park, and eat a meal in your room, you can't. If you want to eat, you have to dine in the Song & Hearth eatery which is family-style and can get a little busy. If you want to dine elsewhere, you’ll have to drive 10-15 minutes down the road to Gatlinburg or Sevierville.

Where you sleep: The rooms are simple and comfortable, with influences from Dolly Parton throughout. On the beds there is a small quilt draped across the bottom that features butterflies (a favorite of Dolly’s), and a quote from the famous singer. There’s a refrigerator to store food, and plenty of closet space for clothes and luggage

Where you eat: The Song and Hearth: A Southern Eatery is a sit down restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and diner. It’s family-style dining, serving traditional Southern fare that doesn’t disappoint.

For a quick bite, guests can also go to the DM Pantry for things like sandwiches, chips, soda, and other snacks.

What’s in the neighborhood: The DreamMore resort is a stones throw from Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood Splash Country Water Park. To make things easy, there is a trolley on the property that transports guests to and from the hotel and parks until closing time.



The city of Gatlinburg is just a 15 minute drive, and serves as the gate way to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Gatlinburg is a great place to grab a meal, listen to live music, or organize a rafting, hiking, or ziplining trip.

How much does it cost: Rooms start at $189 a night.

