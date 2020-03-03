Alaska Airlines to end sponsorship of Iditarod after 40 years; PETA to send carrier vegan treats as a thank-you

After 40 years, Alaska Airlines has decided to end its sponsorship of the Iditarod.

On Monday, the Seattle-based carrier confirmed that after this year’s race in Alaska — officially known as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race — the company would be refocusing its efforts on a new “corporate giving strategy.”

“We have been part of the Iditarod for more than 40 years and are proud of our sponsorship, which was focused on dog health and safety,” reads a statement from Alaska Airlines, shared with KTUU.

As part of its new strategy, the carrier said it will now put more of an “emphasis on creating opportunities for young people in the communities where we fly,” which makes it “a good time to evaluate our sponsorships and make adjustments.”

“As such, we are going to sponsor the 2020 race, giving the Iditarod Trail Committee time to secure new sponsors. We wish the best to the new Iditarod leadership team and the safe running of future races for both dogs and mushers,” the statement concluded.

Alaska Airlines’ announcement was lauded on Monday by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which released a statement detailing their previous efforts to convince Alaska Airlines to stop its sponsorship of the race.

“When dogs used in the Iditarod aren’t being forced to run until their paws bleed and their bodies break down, they’re chained alone in the bitter cold,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA and every kind person opposed to cruelty to dogs is flying high over Alaska Airlines’ decision to stop sponsoring the Iditarod.”

The activism group added that it would be sending Alaska Airlines a box of “delicious dog-shaped vegan chocolates” as thanks.

A representative for Alaska Airlines was not immediately available to comment.

The Iditarod, which has been run every year since 1973, kicks off its 2020 race on Sunday. A ceremony in downtown Anchorage will precede the race on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.