With proof of COVID-19 vaccines, Iceland allowing residents to skip quarantine

Travelers who show proof of vaccination won't have to quarantine

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Iceland is incentivizing travelers to give it a shot. The Nordic island nation will allow citizens who have been vaccinated to explore the country without having to quarantine.

Iceland will start accepting vaccine passports from residents who can prove they’ve received both coronavirus shots. Vaccinated individuals won’t have to present a negative coronavirus test, according to the government. Currently, all incoming travelers to Iceland must take a COVID-19 test at the border.

Travelers in Iceland who have been vaccinated will not have to quarantine. (iStock). 

The land of fire and ice, known for natural wonders like the Blue Lagoon, is giving residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a vaccine certificate enabling them to travel without adhering to border restrictions, the government announced this week. 

"Those presenting such a certificate are exempt from official border restrictions and are therefore not obliged to undergo a screening," a news release posted to the Government of Iceland’s official website said. 

U.S. citizens, however, are still currently not allowed to visit Iceland. 

The Icelandic government urged, however, that vaccinated travelers will not automatically be qualified to access the country's tourist attractions like its lagoons and waterfalls. 

Close to 4,500 Icelandic citizens have received their second vaccination, the statement said.